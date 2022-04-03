Planning arrangements for your own funeral can be tough - but that's not the case for one internet-famous grandma who has declared her three demands for when her time comes.

Grandma Droniak (@grandma_droniak) posts updates about her day-to-day life as a 92-year-old along with using her life experience to share her entertaining, straight-talking advice - previously sharing her green flags and red flags in guys for example.

Now in the ninth decade of her life, Grandma Droniak has had plenty of time to think about how she wants her funeral to go when the time comes.

“These are my rules at my funeral," she begins with her notes appearing on the greenscreen background.

“Listen up!” she shouted before talking through the key rules for the occasion:

“You can cry but don’t cry too much. Don’t make a fool of yourself.”

“Bertha is not invited. Don’t let her in.”

“And you better get drunk afterward. Take. a shot for me!”

Despite sharing her funeral rules, Grandma Droniak doesn't plan on kicking the bucket anytime soon as she wrote for the TikTok caption: "it won't be any time soon but don't forget it."









@grandma_droniak it wont be any time soon but dont forget it #funeral #grandma #rules #dontcry #funeralservices #wake #greenscreen

Since sharing her funeral requirements, Grandma Droniak's video has received 11.2m views, 1.9m likes, along with over 17,000 comments from those who were dying to know more about the reasons behind her rules - particularly what beef she had with Bertha that meant she was uninvited.

One person asked: "WE NEED STORY TIME ON BERTHA PLEASE!!! WHO IS SHE AND WHY ISNT SHE INVITED!?"

"Grandma we need a story time. What DID Bertha do," another person said.

Someone else added: "Bertha you hear that girl don’t even try it."

"If Bertha shows up. There will be two funerals," a fourth person joked.

Given the demand for details, Grandma Droniak hinted she will spill the beans when she replied to one request and said: "I'll tell you about it soon."

Elsewhere when asked by someone in the comments if they could be drunk "during" the funeral, Grandma Droniak was more than happy to update her stipulations and replied: "sure."

