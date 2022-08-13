Man stands on ladder in back garden to tell his neighbours there is 'a grass amongst us'

A viral video that has been viewed more than one million on times Twitter sees a man standing on a ladder in his back garden to tell his neighbours "there is a grass amongst us" after he was reported to the council.

The clip was shared earlier this week by user @_steve_0 (not the one from Jackass) sees the man publicly raise a gripe after someone reported him to the council for playing music.

Using some strong language, the man says: "To the nosey neighbour that likes to send emails to the council about making noise, please ignore the last message. If you are the nosey neighbour that likes to send anonymous emails to the council, get your f**king facts right.

"I've never played house music in my life. Better still, go f*** yourself and f*** your grandmother! B******* to you! To the rest of my neighbours, if you'd like to have a party on the green on Saturday, I'll pay for it. Just a remember, there's a grass amongst us!"

He then ends his announcement by ringing a bell like he was a town crier.

The man appears to have two annoyances here. Firstly with the person who 'grassed' him up to the council and secondly with the fact that they deemed him for having played house music. No comment on the first claim but he doesn't strike us as a house music fan.

