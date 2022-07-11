Greggs has some thoughts on the newest Yeezys - and it obviously had to do with their iconic sausage rolls.

On Monday, Yeezys tweeted asking people what they thought of their 450 Sulfur shoe which was released in May. The light yellow shoes feature a pattern making it appear as though the shoe is wrapped in a casing.

Many people on Twitter pointed out that the $200 shoe resembles a food of some sort, including Greggs pasties and sausage rolls.

Taking the opportunity to talk about sausage rolls, the bakery chain responded saying, "Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack".

Greggs often uses Twitter to make viral posts about their foods, most notably their sausage rolls. So it's no surprise they've taken the opportunity to mock Kanye West's shoe collaboration and promote their food.



Other people felt the shoes resembled some other type of food.



"New pasta shape just dropped," Folarin tweeted.

"I've never seen Cornish pasties with laces before," a Twitter user wrote.

"Anyone else got a sudden urge for a pasty?" another person tweeted.

Since their initial release in 2015, Yeezys have been subject to online mockery due to their minimalist and unique design. Although the Adidas collaboration with West have become immensely popular, this hasn't stopped people from commenting on the shoes.

Perhaps Greggs should drop a new shoe collection themselves. The bakery chain recently released a clothing collaboration with Primark.