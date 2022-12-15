A very-newly married couple was left stunned after a grizzly bear killed a moose in the background of their wedding ceremony.

The astonishing moment happened in August and was captured by the couple’s videographer at their wedding which was taking place outside on the shore of Two Medicine Lake in Glacier National Park in Montana.

Videographer Stanton Giles was in position filming the groom as he had almost finished reading his wedding vows when a grizzly bear charged out of a bush on the other side of the lake and attacked a moose calf.

The sound of the moose calf in distress and the roars of the bear immediately drew attention and Giles focussed his filming on the dramatic natural scene taking place in front of them.

The whole commotion caused the wedding to be temporarily halted as everyone looked on. In a YouTube video, Giles explained that the bear had chased the moose mother and calf through the forest and off the mountain, down to the lakeshore.

@filmsbystanton When a bear kills a moose during your wedding 🤯 #weddingtiktok #wedding #natureismetal #weddingfail

Footage of the unreal incident also went viral on TikTok where a clip posted by Giles has been viewed more than 43 million times. The clip has a viewer discretion warning as it shows footage of a moose calf being killed.

Other TikTokers reacted to the clip in the comments, with some posting puns and others being fearful of the safety of the wedding party on the lake’s shore.

“The fact that the bear could’ve gotten to y’all in less that a minute if he wanted,” one concerned viewer wrote.

Another said: “Bear: ‘Oopsies! You guys can continue.’ *walks into woods with carcass.”

Someone else joked: “That's a grizzly start to the marriage.”

