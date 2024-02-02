The best Groundhog Day memes as Punxsutawney Phil makes his weather forecast

Groundhog Day has arrived in the United States....again.

According to folklore, if a groundhog emerges from its burrow on February 2nd and sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat into its burrow, indicating that there will be six more weeks of winter. However, if the groundhog does not see its shadow because of cloudy weather, it will remain outside, suggesting an early arrival of spring. Although its a decades old tradition mainly, perhaps fairly, see it as a silly superstition.

The most famous Groundhog Day celebration takes place in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is said to predict the weather. The event oftens attracts thousands of visitors but gained major popularity in the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray, which popularized the concept of reliving the same day repeatedly.

This year, Phil has brought some good news to those who abide by his forecasts. On Friday morning, Phil reportedly didn't see his shadow which means that we can expect an early spring.

If that sounds like something that you want to celebrate then you might very well enjoy these memes.

































Peta though is not on board with the celebrations.







