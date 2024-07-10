Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently announced her pregnancy with partner Ken Urker – and has asked fans to buy her baby essentials.

The post was met with congratulatory messages and some humouring that she was wasting no time since her prison release on 28 December 2023.

Gypsy was released after seven years, after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard following years of abuse. A mini-series The Act was released while Gypsy was behind bars, making more people aware of the unique case.

Now, Gypsy has requested a string of pricey items on her baby registry – despite being reportedly being estimated to be worth around $3 million from her newfound fame and freedom.

Items include a $600 Chicco pram and $530 cot and baby changer, a $320 monitor, a $250 rocking chair, a $270 baby swing and a $215 nappy bag.

Gypsy linked the page for generous fans to buy the necessities – with most of them having already been purchased. The only remaining option is a $50 gift card.

She broke the news that she was 11 weeks pregnant on YouTube and later followed up with a wholesome Instagram collage.

Gypsy confessed that the pregnancy was "completely unexpected," but added that she was "very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

"It's an amazing feeling when your whole world shifts and suddenly it's not about you, it's not about anything other than the tiny little life that's inside of you that you are now in charge of protecting," she said.

"That tiny little life is a baby, a little tiny human that's yours and you have to make sure you protect, love, and take care of it - all of the things I wished I could have had when I was little."

