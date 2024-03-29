Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband Ryan months after jail release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson have reportedly split less than three months after she was released from prison for second-degree murder.

Blanchard was sentenced to prison in July 2016 to ten years and was paroled after just eight. Blanchard had been medically abused by her mother throughout her childhood, due to her mother suffering from Munchausen by proxy - a mental disorder where a caretaker fabricates the illness of a person under their care for sympathy or attention.

In a private Facebook post obtained by PEOPLE, Blanchard reportedly wrote: "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

The pair tied the knot in a prison ceremony with no guests in July 2022.

Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Ahead of her release last December, she told the publication how she planned on marrying Anderson once more.

"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that," she said.

"Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else."

