Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up about exploring her sexuality while in prison.

In the recent episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the 32-year-old said: "A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t."

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2016 and was paroled after just eight. She had been medically abused by her mother throughout her childhood, due to her mother suffering from Munchausen by proxy - a mental disorder where a caretaker fabricates the illness of a person under their care for sympathy or attention.

Blanchard has since launched her own TV show, where she candidly shared that for a "long time," she "questioned [her] own sexuality" – especially as a teenager.

Speaking about her time behind bars, she added: "I felt like I was attracted to girls, and I got to experiment with that in prison. I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys."

Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in July 2022, but announced a divorce shortly after her release.

In a private Facebook post obtained by PEOPLEat the time, Blanchard reportedly wrote: "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

She filed for divorce on 8 April, and requested a restraining order just three days later.

