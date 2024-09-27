Hairdressers warn against bringing AI photos in as inspo

It's no secret that artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing and becoming mainstream in some industries. But now, AI is seemingly making moves in the beauty sphere, and hairdressers aren't particularly happy about it.

There are dedicated websites to virtually try on different hairstyles and colours, and people are using them as inspiration for their next trip to the hairdresser.

Equally, people across TikTok are offering private, and arguably problematic, 'looksmaxxing' services in which they take an unedited photo of their client and adjust it according to their supposed best-suited hair colour, style and sometimes add in cosmetic tweakments.

TikToker and hairstylist Amanda Sekulic (@amandasekulic) has urged people to stop bringing in AI-generated images and expecting the hairstylist to replicate them.

"I’m really not trying to be mean when I say this, but if you’re going to get your hair done, and you show your hairstylist a picture that’s AI-generated, it’s fake," she said.



Sekulic reiterated: "We can’t give you AI hair. Don’t do that."

@amandasekulic Please show your hairstylist a picture that is not AI as your hair inspo #hairinspo #ai #hairstylistproblems #hairstylistlife #fallhairinspo

The clip went on to rack up tens of thousands of views and hundreds more comments, with one writing: "I'm a cake decorator and I've been getting the same thing lately."

Another passionate user penned: "AND IM BEGGING FOR BIG HAIRSTYLISTS TO STOP EDITING THEIR PHOTOS SO MY CLIENTS STOP THINKING IT CAN HAPPEN."

And, just as you thought AI-generated images were bizarre, another TikToker recalled a unique request: "One of my clients had a picture of her dog with hair in a ziplock for me to match. Crazy yes. Did I match it also yes."

