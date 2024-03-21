'Nightmare' Harry Kane statue compared to Glasgow's Willy Wonka experience

Pictures released of the new Harry Kane statue have been described as the 'stuff of nightmares' and even compared to Glasgow's Willy Wonka experience on social media.

The statue was first commissioned in 2019 by Waltham Forest Council in north-east London but pictures have only just emerged, as revealed by The Big Issue.

The statue is of Kane sat on a bench in a full England kit with a football on his lap.

It cost more than £7,200 and was completed in 2020 but the council has not been able to find a space in public to celebrate the Chingford-raised footballer.

But the statue celebrating England's all-time top goalscorer, with 62 goals for his country at the time of writing, has been ridiculed online for how it looks.

Football media brand COPA90 said the statue 'is the stuff of nightmares'.

And one user on X / Twitter even compared it to the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience, Photoshopping the statue into a scene from it.

The Wonka experience went viral after an events company in Glasgow tried to put on a family event with marketing generated by AI but it was pulled after frustrated attendees called the police.

Images of the sparsely decorated warehouse in Glasgow staffed by actors dressed as Oompa Loompas and other characters spread worldwide.

England have two upcoming friendlies against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26 with both games being played at Wembley.

England's Euros 2024 group includes Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia with the tournament kicking off in Germany in June.

