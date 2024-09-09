Harry Potter extra claims actor 'spat in her face' in deleted scene

A Harry Potter extra has lifted the lid on her experience on set, including how much she was paid, the food they were served – and one particular scene where she was 'spat at'.

Samantha Clinch frequently shares TikTok clips about her time as a child actress. In one video, she revealed her interaction with the late Sir Michael Gambon, who took over as Dumbledore following Richard Harris' death.

In the Goblet of Fire, there was a deleted scene that featured an announcement of the dementors arriving, "and obviously this is absolutely terrifying, terrifying news for everyone involved."

"Anyway, he comes over to the table that I’m at and puts his hand on my shoulder, looks at me directly in the face, and said, 'The dementors are coming!'"



She added: "Dumbledore spat in my eyes. Quite literally frothing at the mouth […] there was spit everywhere […] I might have got it in my eye."

Samantha jokingly called it her "career highlight".

Elsewhere, she described the experience as the "most incredible time of her life".





The only problem she faced was losing contact with a lot of her friends on set as they went their separate ways. This was due to them all being around the age of 13 and not having phones or social media at the time.

Not to mention, Samantha claimed some of the extras got hyperthermia as a result of an outdoor scene.

"I still remember how cold it was," Samantha said.

She also praised Daniel Radcliffe as being one of the nicest people she had ever met. The pair had to do a dancing scene together, which ended up being cut.

After filming, Radcliffe sent Samantha a bunch of flowers, thanking her for being "an excellent dance partner".

