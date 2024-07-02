'Hawk Tuah' girl slams fake social media accounts claiming to be her

The viral “Hawk Tuah” girl has slammed fake social media accounts that have popped up following her new-found fame.

Hailey Welch achieved meme status after appearing in a video responding to a NSFW question posed by YouTubers on the street that went viral. She has even made merch based on the clip.

Since blowing up, Welch has given her first interview after sitting down with Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ Lapaglia on her podcast, Plan Bri . They discussed everything from social media accounts to the strange requests she’s received .

Welch explained that it has been “creepy” to see people making fake social media accounts claiming to be her and stealing images of her from her friend’s accounts.

“I deleted all my social media like six months ago for personal reasons, I never really got on it or anything like that,” she told Lapaglia, and explained that her new team is currently in the process of building a social media presence for her.

As people began to search for her identity Welch explained she didn’t want to be known for being the “hawk tuah” girl. But, she has now embraced it, especially after noticing people claiming to be her online.

“They started spelling my name wrong and started making accounts of me. They got pictures from my friend’s social media accounts and stuff like that,” she said. “It’s kind of creepy seeing your face on another account that doesn’t belong to you.”

Welch also took the opportunity to debunk the rumour that has spread online that her father is a pastor who is angry at the clip going viral.

She explained: “My father’s so far from a preacher it’s crazy.”

In fact, she claimed her parents think the whole thing is “so funny”.

