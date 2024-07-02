'Hawk Tuah' girl shares the strange requests she's received since sudden rise to fame

Viral sensation, Hailey Welch, aka 'hawk tuah' girl, has spoken about how her sudden internet fame has led to some strange requests.

The 21-year-old became known online for using the words ‘hawk tuah’ to describe spitting when she was interviewed on the street by ‘TimandDeeTV’.

Since her social media presence skyrocketed, Welch has released her very own merchandise and recently appeared on Brianna LaPaglia's Plan Bri podcast.

At Zach Bryan’s (LaPaglia's boyfriend) concert in Nashville Welch made an on-stage cameo and appeared to chat on LaPaglia's podcast backstage where she discussed the ways her life has changed since the infamous clip.

@planbriuncut Interview out now! Link in bio @halieywelch_

It turns out Welch's life changed massively as she quit her job and now has a manager, with an ambition to continue her success in New York or LA.

But with online fame comes some bizarre requests as Welch revealed what one guy was willing to pay $600 for.

“The guy that sells my hats, he got offered $600, like three days ago, for me to spit in a jar and sell it — that is revolting!” Welch shared. “I was like, ‘Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, don’t do that.’”

Meanwhile, the internet has been full of false rumours about Welch such as that she got fired from her job as a teacher and she addressed another one that her dad is a preacher - “My father is so far from a preacher, it’s crazy.”

On the topic of parents - how do they feel about their daughter going viral for her 'hawk tuah' comment?

According to Welch, her folks find it "so funny," as she continued: “They know how I am though. Because you can never tell what comes out of my mouth — it’s a hit or miss what comes out of my mouth.”

Watch the full interview from Plan Bri podcast on YouTube.

