'Hawk Tuah' girl given career advice from Shaq

'Hawk Tuah' girl Hailey Welch has gained the internet's attention again after she took some snaps with basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Last month, the 21-year-old went viral after she used the words ‘hawk tuah’ to describe spitting when she was interviewed on the street by ‘TimandDeeTV’.

Since then she's earned quite the following, so much so that she has already made 'hawk tuah' merchandise, therefore social media users were abuzz when O’Neal posted photos of himself with Welch on his DJ Diesel account as the two were in Nashville, Tennessee last weekend.

In the photo, a smiling Welch can be seen looking to the side at a serious Shaq who is turned facing and looking directly at the social media star.

"Guess who I found in Nashville," the 52-year-old wrote as the caption and the post has since received a whopping 30m views, 275,000 likes and 12,000 reposts.





It has been reported that the former Los Angeles Lakers player has given Welch some words of wisdom on how to navigate her newfound fame.

This advice included keeping a "smart team" around her to prevent anyone from taking advantage and to also ignore the hate comments, sources told TMZ Sports.

Meanwhile, Welch has taken to social media to state she has no plans to join OnlyFans.

"Stop asking me about the link in bio for my OnlyFans," she said via Instagram. "I don’t have an OnlyFans and there’ll never be an OnlyFans. I just make funny jokes, that’s all I do."

Welch has also appeared on Brianna LaPaglia's Plan Bri podcast where she chatted about the strangest request she's received, her parent's reaction to the video, and whether she would Smash or Pass Donald Trump.

