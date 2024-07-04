The 'Hawk Tuah' girl is trademarking the phrase she went viral for

The “Hawk Tuah” girl is trademarking the phrase that made her famous as she looks to capitalise on viral success.

Hailey Welch went viral last month after the 21-year-old was interviewed by street YouTubers and gave a hysterical answer to a NSFW question , which quickly spread online.

With viral clips often occupying a brief moment in internet history before being replaced by the next thing, Welch is attempting to use her 15 minutes of fame to the maximum.

According to court documents seen by TMZ , Welch is trying to trademark the “hawk tuah” phrase in two fields: for clothing items and for entertainment services, in particular comedy shows and podcasts.

It comes after the star from Tennessee released merchandised hats and t-shirts in collaboration with Fathead Threads.

The owner of the company told Rolling Stone : “She has a bubbly personality. She can be somewhat risque. You never know what she’s gonna say. I just think the world needed a laugh, and she provided that.”

It also appears she has filed the trademark under her new LLC company called 16 Minutes, poking fun at the fact she is trying to squeeze as much as she can out of her brief internet fame.

Reports suggest she now has a management team working with her and helping to create a social media presence for her after she said in her first interview that she deleted all her social media accounts six months ago.

