Hawk Tuah girl's answer to Trump question sparks row between Republicans

'Hawk Tuah' girl Hailey Welch has apparently made a political statement for not wanting to 'hawk tuah' the 78-year-old former president Donald Trump...

The 21-year-old's comment has unwittingly become a political football between the Republicans and Democrats in what is a crucial election year.

Welch shot to viral fame after using the words ‘hawk tuah’ to describe spitting when she was interviewed on the street by ‘TimandDeeTV’ and is now so popular that her very own merchandise.

During a recent guest appearance on Brianna LaPaglia's Plan Bri podcast, she discussed the strangest request she's received, how she's quit her job along with her parent's reaction to becoming an internet star.

At one point, the pair played a version of the unserious game Smash or Pass when she was asked if she would 'hawk tuah' Donald Trump.





"It’s a no from me,” Welch replied.

And her reasonable response has been interpreted by Republicans as an endorsement for Joe Biden.

Among those calling out Welch for being a Biden supporter was conservative activist Laura Loomer who posted on X, formerly Twitter: "The degenerate Hawk Tuah girl, whose real name is Hailey Welsh, is ANTI-TRUMP."

A community note was added underneath to debunk Loomer's post which read: "The girl was not asked if she supports Donald Trump politically but was asked if she would perform an explicit act on Donald Trump. To that, she said no."

However, Loomer then later retracted this following Bill Ackman's reply where he pointed out that the question about if she would spit on someone isn't the same as asking who they're voting for.

"Laura, you got this one wrong. That was not the question she was asked and I don’t think you can determine her politics from this clip. You might want to review it again," he wrote.

"I stand corrected, @BillAckman. Upon further review, it turns out that she was only talking about whether she would perform fellatio on President Trump," Loomer replied.

Elsewhere an X parody account BidensWins which says it is "keeping score of President Biden’s wins," shared the podcast clip and wrote: "BREAKING: The Hawk Tuah girl just absolutely demolished Donald Trump saying it’s a no-go for her. Retweet to make sure all Americans know Gen-Z is speaking out against Donald Trump and his radical agenda."

