A baby penguin has once again moved the internet to tears after being given a tiny plush toy to keep it company while it waits for its siblings to arrive.

Henry the penguin hatched on 30 January at Sea Life Weymouth and is currently being closely monitored by the centre’s aquarists, who are supporting the chick’s early development.

"Henry had a dramatic entrance into the world, requiring gentle assistance from our expert animal care team after struggling to break free from his shell," an official update reads. "While Henry is being hand reared, a cuddly toy penguin is providing comfort in the hatchery, with hopes that siblings will soon join him as other eggs hatch".

Weymouth Sea Life Centre/Instagram

Social media soon found itself in its second heart-melting animal craze of the week, as Punch, a baby monkey at a Tokyo zoo, became an unlikely star thanks to his inseparable bond with a beloved stuffed companion.

"Alright bro I can only handle one baby animal psyops at a time," one humoured, as another penned: "Henry stealing spotlight from punch."

A third quipped that they simply can't go through the emotions again.

X/Twitter

Another chimed in: "If only we can make Henry and Punch meet, they'll be best friends bringing their plushie around together."

The Sea Life centre also launched a wholesome incentive, allowing anyone named Henry to visit Sea Life for free.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.