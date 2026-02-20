Abandoned baby monkey becomes viral star thanks toy orangutan friendship

At a zoo just outside Tokyo, a baby Japanese macaque named Punch has become an unlikely star attraction, thanks to his inseparable bond with a stuffed orangutan companion.

Punch was abandoned by his mother seven months ago, shortly after his birth at the Ichikawa City Zoo. When an observant visitor alerted zookeepers to the macaque’s plight, they sprang into action, recognising the critical need for intervention.

Baby macaques typically cling to their mothers, a behaviour essential for developing muscle strength and fostering a sense of security, explained zookeeper Kosuke Shikano.

The keepers experimented with various substitutes, including rolled-up towels and other soft toys, before settling on an orange, bug-eyed orangutan from Swedish furniture giant IKEA.

Punch and his friend from IKEA have sprung a heartwarming friendship Reuters

Shikano noted: "This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold. We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that’s why we chose it."

Since then, Punch has rarely been seen without his cuddly friend, dragging the toy everywhere despite it being larger than him. This heartwarming sight has delighted visitors who have flocked to the zoo since videos of the pair went viral online.

Nurse Miyu Igarashi, 26, shared her motivation for visiting: "Seeing Punch on social media, abandoned by his parents but still trying so hard, really moved me. So when I got the chance to meet up with a friend today, I suggested we go see Punch together."

Shikano speculates that Punch’s mother may have abandoned him due to the extreme heat during July, when he was born. While Punch has faced some initial challenges communicating with his peers, zookeepers view this as part of the learning process, confirming he is steadily integrating into the troop.

"I think there will come a day when he no longer needs his stuffed toy," Shikano concluded hopefully.