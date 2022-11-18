Danny Dyer find out he's a descendant of Henry VIII's right-hand man
BBC

One savvy Reddit user has used artificial intelligence to make a guess at what Henry VIII would look like if he was alive in modern times - and it is quite something.

The image shows the former monarch, who ruled England from 1485 until his death in 1509, sitting on a chair and staring into the distance.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He is wearing a black suit and tie and has medals attached to his jacket too.

You can take a look at the image for yourself below:


Commenting, people thought it was pretty cool and gave their thoughts on what a modern Henry would be like.

"He looks like you've just spilled his pint," one said.

"He looks like a Welsh Alex Jones...." another said.

A third joked: "Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, AI'd."

And a fourth said: "I think I play football with that guy!"

Artificial intelligence really is something else. Still, we reckon we'd like to keep Henry Tudor where he belongs - firmly in the past.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)