One savvy Reddit user has used artificial intelligence to make a guess at what Henry VIII would look like if he was alive in modern times - and it is quite something.

The image shows the former monarch, who ruled England from 1485 until his death in 1509, sitting on a chair and staring into the distance.

He is wearing a black suit and tie and has medals attached to his jacket too.

You can take a look at the image for yourself below:





Commenting, people thought it was pretty cool and gave their thoughts on what a modern Henry would be like.

"He looks like you've just spilled his pint," one said.

"He looks like a Welsh Alex Jones...." another said.

A third joked: "Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, AI'd."

And a fourth said: "I think I play football with that guy!"

Artificial intelligence really is something else. Still, we reckon we'd like to keep Henry Tudor where he belongs - firmly in the past.

