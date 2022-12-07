US Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has lost the Georgia runoff election to Raphael Warnock, and as the race results came in, the song playing at Walker's election party couldn't have been more ironic.

A video uploaded to Twitter by Timothy Burke - the president of the political consultant firm Burke Communications - shows the moment when Walker's supporters gathered around in the hall, watching the results on a screen.

But when the result was called in favour of Raphael Warnock, people barely reacted as Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" continued to play.

One of the lines in the song is, "Glory days well they'll pass you by."

Burke captioned the post: "And here's the moment the race was called at each respective party. The song playing at Herschel Walker's is particularly apt."

In the same video, the crowd at Warnock's election party could be seen with their phones in the air taking pictures and jumping up with joy at the results.

The rapper Juvenile's song "Back That Thang Up" ft. Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne was playing in the background.

On Tuesday (6 December), Warnock prevailed in the Georgia Senate race after 99 per cent of the votes were counted.

Warnock earned 51.4 percent of the votes, while walker Walker got 48.6 per cent .

Walker did give a concession speech afterwards, thanking Georgia residents for supporting him. He also urged them not to "give up" on the nation.

"I don't want any of you to stop believing in America. I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the constitution and believe in our elected officials most of all," he said.

For Warnock's victory speech, he said that he wouldn't stop working on behalf of Georgians as he lands his full six-year Senate term.

The senator's win on Tuesday will guarantee that Decomracts will have control of the upper chamber of Congress with a 51-seat majority.

This eliminates the need for the party to negotiate power-sharing agreements with Republicans.

