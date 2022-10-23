The Vans logo has blown people's minds after they spotted something they can no longer un-see.

Most people are familiar with the classic logo that simply reads 'VANS' in all caps with a line from the V across the top of the other letters. It's pretty basic, which is why people have people probably haven't read too much into it previously.

But now, people on social media are giving the Vans logo a whole new (complex) meaning, linking the iconic brand and maths.

They've spotted how the V is similar to the square root symbol – also known as a 'radical', fitting for a skatewear brand.

To make matters more interesting, the following "ANS" is the same equation for the square root of the answer. On a calculator, it appears as "√ANS", just like the logo.

One eagle-eyed TikToker highlighted the link and didn't take long to share their revelation.

The video shows a meme that reads: "I was today years old when I realized the Vans logo is the square root of the answer" along with a shocked emoji. The response underneath reads: "Once you see it, you can't unsee it."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

















The discovery soon made its way over to Twitter where stunned users chimed in.





"The fact that the Vans logo is actually a math equation which is the square root of ANS and the answer is 420 still blows my mind," one person tweeted, while another added: "Someone told me that the vanslogo looks like a math equation & now that’s all I see."

"Something about vans logo make me wanna do maths man," a third joked.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

