Hillary Clinton's new docuseries about 'amazing women' was criticized for not featuring the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II, but she has a reason for it.

In 2019, Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton wrote Gutsy, about women overcoming obstacles and accomplishing incredible feats. Some of the women included in their book include Coretta Scott King, Billie Jean King, America Ferrera, Ellen DeGeneres, and more.

The book was recently turned into a docuseries on Apple TV+.

But given recent news out of the UK, Fox News host Laura Ingraham felt the two had snubbed Queen Elizabeth II.

"Hillary Clinton just wrote a book about "gutsy" women. Guess which 96yo reigning monarch of 70 years she failed to include?" Ingraham tweeted.

Clinton responded to Ingraham's tweet, "thanks for getting the word out about #Gutsy, Laura."

"A book now turned [Apple TV+] docuseries, it was a challenge to narrow down who to feature because - it's true- there are just too many amazing women in the world," Clinton added.

The former Secretary of State also included a link to her series on Apple TV+.

Clinton's positive spin on Ingraham's criticisms were met with praise online.

"Trolling with real class," Jose tweeted in response.

"Savage. I stan," a Twitter user wrote.

The docuseries features both Clinton women interviewing women from the Little Rock Nine, NYC firefighters, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more.

