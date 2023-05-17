Jet setters are swapping self-indulgence for self-care, study shows

There appears to be a cultural shift among jet setters, as people switch out self-indulgence for self-care.

Traditionally, travelling tends to be the time to unwind and let loose. Now, new research from the Hilton revealed that 7 in 10 are doing so by keeping healthy habits at the forefront of their minds. A further 50 per cent of jet setters feel inspired by their wanderlust and use it to kickstart a new self-care routine.

While it's easy to turn a blind eye to exercise while away, it turns out those who do make a conscious choice to work out spend almost an hour a day doing so. Walking and exploring take the top spot for Brits' favourite healthy habit on holiday, shortly followed by reading, general exercise and swimming.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

That said, leading hotel provider Hilton have listened to the people. The chain is helping travellers continue their healthy habits while away from home by partnering up with Peloton.

Those staying at Hilton hotels across the UK, Germany, Canada and Puerto Rico can seamlessly integrate wellness into their travels with access to its connected fitness content. Hilton Honours members will also be gifted a 90-day free trial of the Peloton App, packed with thousands of streamed classes.

Hilton Bankside





While it can be challenging to remain motivated on holiday, popular Peloton instructor Bradley Rose has you covered, with five useful tips shared with Hilton:





Make a plan

You know the phrase: fail to prepare, prepare to fail. And staying motivated on holiday is made that much easier if you make a plan before you arrive. If you already have a rough itinerary for the trip, think about when you can build in your exercise. Depending on where I am I’ll adapt my training accordingly. Maybe wake up an hour earlier than everyone else to fit in some self-care or spend a little less time getting ready for dinner so you can enjoy a swim in the hotel pool.





Choose your location carefully

When planning your trip, try to visit a location with ample activity-based things to do, or choose a hotel that has a quality hotel gym and the equipment you need to make it easy to work out. Hilton has recently partnered with Peloton to bring Peloton Bikes into all hotels in the UK, making it straightforward to take your routine with you when travelling.





Build it into your day

Think about staying active as something to look forward to rather than a chore - in order to do this, try and build it into the activities you’re already doing. Going on an all-day excursion in the mountains? See if there’s anywhere you can hike. Open-top bus tour of the city? Scrap it and opt for a walking tour instead. Part of going to a new city or area is getting out and about and I like to go for a run or a walk. It’s enjoyable because you get to see things from a different vantage point and you’re staying active at the same time. Something short, something accessible just to move the body when I’m on holiday is a great release for me mentally and physically.





Connect with others

If you’re on holiday with your family, a friend or a partner, get them to join you for a workout, which always makes everything way more fun. If you can’t rope anyone in, think about a guided workout whether that’s using a Peloton Bike or App to connect with the global community - having someone there virtually to guide you or do the workout with you is great for motivation, but also means you don’t have to think about your workout structure or timings.





Be flexible

When I’m travelling, whether it’s for a holiday or work, the first thing I’m focussed on is not being too hard on myself. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to keep up your full workout routine on holiday, so give yourself grace and remember to set realistic goals of what you can achieve each day. If you only meet 50% of your normal exercise routine - that’s a success, a little goes a long way even if it’s just ten or twenty minutes.









Hilton Bankside





Amanda Al-Masri, Vice President of Wellness at Hilton, said: "Wellness can be an influential factor when it comes to holiday choices for some travellers - even when people are away, they don’t want to break their routine or healthy habits.



"Expanding our industry-first partnership with Peloton allows us to offer an elevated wellness experience, whether guests are starting a fitness routine or are looking to maintain the habits they keep at home."

Meanwhile, Daniel Sprung, Senior Director International, Partnerships and Commercial, Peloton: "We are constantly innovating to meet our Peloton Members and prospective Members where they are,"

"Expanding access to our Peloton Bike and extensive content, in partnership with Hilton, was a natural next step for our business. Those unfamiliar with our platform can engage with Peloton for the first time while at a Hilton property, and our existing, loyal Members can continue their routines on the go."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.