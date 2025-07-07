A holidaymaker has claimed she discovered a hidden camera concealed inside a photo frame pointed directly at the shower — a revelation that’s sent TikTok into a frenzy of speculation.

In a viral clip that’s amassed 3.5 million views, user Pauline (@himynamespaul_) shared what she believed to be a covert recording device during a trip to Morocco.

In the first video, she zooms in on a photo frame featuring a picture of a puppy. Beneath the plastic covering, a small circular object can be seen — prompting concern from viewers.

“Yall see the camera right…” she wrote in on-screen text. She also claimed that the frame wasn't there the day before.

Notably, the back of the frame appeared to feature an SD card slot, a USB port and an on/off switch — leading some to speculate that it may have been a digital photo frame, rather than a hidden surveillance device.





@himynamespaul_ This could happen to anyone. I was secretly recorded in the shower. Check your mirrors, check your outlets. #airbnb Plz repost/share/comment.





The content creator went on to share several storytime videos, including her own theory that the device might have been a digital photo frame. However, upon closer inspection, the photo inside appeared to be printed on paper — not digital.





@himynamespaul_ Replying to @Jalyssa Autie





Her friends were understandably unsettled, with one convinced the frame had been in her bathroom the night before. Pauline even shared timestamped footage from the first day of their arrival, which appeared to show the frame positioned towards the shower in her friend’s bathroom.

@himynamespaul_ Replying to @Lu 🍓🦢🩰 | First Time Momma so this man while we were out went into the house and moved the camera around…





After the incident, the group wasted no time in reporting it to the authorities.

In a comment on one of her clips asking for the Airbnb to be shared, Pauline wrote: "I am not sure what I can/can not post as of rn bc he has not had a court case yet. I do know that Airbnb is aware of the situation and he is banned and the listing is down. We have a lawyer now."

Indy100 reached out to Airbnb for comment

