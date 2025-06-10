From sneaking extra toiletries into your carry-on to rolling clothes with military precision, social media is filled with travel “hacks” that promise to save you time, money, or suitcase space. But not every tip deserves a spot on your pre-holiday checklist. A new trend gaining traction online has travel experts deeply concerned.

One video is encouraging travellers to hide their luggage inside airports to dodge baggage fees, a so-called “hack” that’s being branded not just dishonest, but potentially dangerous.

While it might sound like a cheeky workaround, experts are warning it could breach airport security rules, spark theft or panic, and even lead to serious disruption at terminals.

Travel expert Adam Ewart from Send My Bag suggests this type of advice is not only unethical, but extremely unsafe.

“We all know the frustration of lifting your bag onto the luggage scales, only to find out it’s over the limit and you’ll have to pay extra. But this hack is not just dishonest, it’s dangerous,” Adam warns.

“You should never leave your baggage unattended in an airport, full stop. Not only could it be stolen, but unattended bags can trigger major security concerns and even evacuations.

"The consequences far outweigh the cost of a few kilos over the limit.”

Instead, Adam recommends smart, honest alternatives that can save travellers money and stress.

“If you’re worried about overweight luggage, there are much safer and easier ways to cut down.

Start by packing smarter – roll clothes instead of folding, limit shoes, and weigh your bag at home, ” he went on to share, adding: “And if you need more than your airline allows, consider shipping luggage ahead with a dedicated service like Send My Bag. It can be much more cost-effective, especially for students or expats relocating.

