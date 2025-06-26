North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has officially opened a big resort in a bid to increase tourism in the country, according to state media.

KCNA (Korean Central News Agency) said Kim attended an opening ceremony for the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area on Tuesday (June 24).



The area can accommodate around 20,000 visitors with Kim saying more large-scale tourist zones will be built quickly.

It officially opens for domestic guests on July 1 with foreign tourists not mentioned.

An aerial view of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone / EPA/KCNA

Kim has been rebuilding the seaside city of Wosnan to turn it into a billion-dollar tourist hotspot. Plans were first announced in 2014.

The United Nations have sanctions against North Korea over its weapons programmes but tourism is one of a narrow range of cash sources that are not targeted - yet there have been no major foreign partners during the development.

What appears to be a water park at the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone / EPA/KCNA

Russian tourist groups have been allowed into North Korea as the country has been slowly lifting restrictions in 2023 after sealing its borders in 2020.

An overview of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone / Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

The Russian ambassador to North Korea and embassy staff were invited as special guests for the Wonsan ceremony, according to KCNA.

The two countries have agreed to expand co-operation on tourism, restarting a direct passenger train service between their capitals for the first time since 2020.

The opening ceremony at the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone / EPA/KCNA

KCNA said: "Kim Jong Un expressed belief the wave of the happiness to be raised in the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area would enhance its attractive name as a world-level tourist cultural resort."

Additional reporting by Reuters.

