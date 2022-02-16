Hooters is feeling the heat again after video footage showed staff members buying tights from a vending machine in a workplace bathroom.

In a video uploaded last month by Hooters employee and TikToker @kenzjee, she revealed how employees have to buy the tights they're required to wear as part of their uniform.

While standing next to a colleague, she said: "People always ask me about our tights machine, and I have to buy tights today. So I guess I'll just make a video about it."

Soon after, you see the woman insert a five-dollar bill into the machine and select the "Suntan B," which, according to Kenzjee, is the length of the tights.

Unsurprisingly, people were quite confused and taken aback by the company's policies.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"It's a company uniform, [the] company should pay for it. Making money from your employees is bad business," one wrote.



"You have to pay for them???" another plainly asked.

Someone else who claimed to be a fellow Hooters employee spoke on her experience with the tights and wrote: "Oh wow...when I worked at Hooters, I ripped mine every night and had to buy them from the manager."

Kenzjee took to her comments section to say that Hooters doesn't provide the tights for free because it's considered "undergarments," and they have to be sold through a third-party company.

She also noted that the tights are tax-deductible and the vending machine is located in the public bathrooms.

In a follow-up video, Kenzjee explained that she doesn't encourage customers to buy the tights.

"They're here for our convenience, so it's just kind of inconsiderate," she said.

In October 2021, Hooters released shorts that many employees considered "underwear." The employees were initially told to wear the new risqué design, but the restaurant chain said the employees could wear whichever shorts they like with increased criticism.

"As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones. They can determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image," said a Hooters of America spokesperson.

Indy100 reached out to Hooters for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

