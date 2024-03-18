Expert shares hotel breakfast buffet items you should avoid like the plague

Breakfast buffets at hotels are certainly enticing. But now, one expert has issued a little-known bit of advice to avoid certain foods at all costs.

Mashed spoke with microbiologist Jay Tetro who suggested that holiday-goers could be at risk of food poisoning when indulging in specific items.

Items such as pancakes, cereal and scrambled eggs might surprise you and are said to be unappetising due to being heated up throughout the day.

But, there's one thing on the list that Jay advises to completely avoid: condiments.

"If they are just open and there are spoons and things like that, then there’s a very good likelihood that people will get their fingers in there," the outlet cites from Daybreak Alberta. "And we know how well people wash their hands. There's going to be potential for contamination."

This isn't the first time people have been warned about hotel amenities.

In a viral TikTok that's caught the attention of over a million people, the woman told people to avoid the shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

"Here's your tip. Don't ever use these," she said, "Why? Because they're not secure."

The woman unscrewed the lids of the full-sized bottles, demonstrating to TikTokers just how easy it is for guests to add their own substances.

"They can put hair colour, bleach, anything in these. Don't ever use these," she reiterated.

"I always bring my own when travelling," she continued. "If you don't bring your own, always call down to the front desk and ask for a fresh set or even the mini ones."

