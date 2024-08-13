YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please's sudden cause of death has been shared by her family

The family of Pretty Pastel Please, who was an Australian YouTuber named Alex, confirmed the 30-year-old's sudden cause of death and paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

The social media star built a successful online profile by posting product reviews, travel clips and fashion hauls.

On July 5, a post on her Instagram account shockingly announced Alex had died, which said: "Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her."

Alex died on June 24, according to updates posted on Pretty Pastel Please's Facebook page, and her parents have been sharing statements.

Alexandra's parents said: "We are devastated - heartbroken."

Alexandra's father added: "My wife and I are shattered and miss her so much. Alex was our life, and we were devoted to her, being our only child. Rest in Peace gorgeous girl. Until we meet again."

A candlelit vigil was held for Alex on July 24.

In the latest post on the page on August 9, Alexandra's parents and loved ones shared an update titled 'Coroner's Report and Prayers'.



The post said the Coroner's reported detailed: "It was determined by the Tasmanian Coroner that Alexandra's sudden death was due to a very rare, debilitating and fatal infection of her heart.

"A condition that affects approximately one in every 15 million people named Lymphocytic Myocarditis."

Lymphocytic Myocarditis is a rare type of Myocarditis, which is itself inflammation of the heart.

"Friends and followers would remember Alex’s final two broadcasts which were cut short due to her feeling faint and short of breath," the post said.

"This was, unbeknown to her, due to her heart failing.

"Alex’s initial autopsy report however was normal and the disease was only found during microscopic toxicology investigation and was reported to us a few days ago leaving us all extremely traumatised. Again.



"We grieve deeply for her soul and pray that she is in a pain free and loving place surrounded by those she loved who passed away before her.

"Dearest Alex, we are eternally grateful for the love and light you brought into our lives and the lives of thousands around the world. Your memory will live on in our hearts forever."

Towards the end of a Sunday Service at Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 11, where a number of Alex's family members have been laid to rest, a prayer for Alexandra was requested.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.