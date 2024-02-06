5 tips on how to make friends as an adult according to experts

Creating new friendships as an adult can be daunting – not to mention kind of awkward at first.

Apps are commonly used for romantic relationships, with 80 per cent of modern-day singletons using the likes of Hinge, Tinder and Bumble to seek out The One. On the flip side, some platforms offer searches for platonic relationships with people on the hunt for new friends who share similar interests and goals.

People are spending more time alone than ever, especially since the pandemic. But, there's a recent shift in mentality with people wanting to change that.

A recent Bumble survey found that over a third of Gen Z in the UK were making friends online, revealing that it eased their feelings of loneliness. Now, many are turning to Bumble For Friends to break their lonely bubble.

Launched in 2016, the Bumble app feature works in a similar way to dating. A user creates a profile to showcase their personality through photos, interests and hobbies before being greeted with a catalogue of fellow users to swipe right on.

Bumble has recently launched a new section called Plans, for people to plan real-life group activities.

"The idea for the Bumble For Friends mode was a response to seeing how people were using Date mode to look for platonic connections," a spokesperson told Indy100. "We noticed people using the Bumble app to find people beyond romance with bios that read looking for a roommate or just moved & looking to meet other people."

Bumble For Friends Friendship Expert Danielle Bayard Jackson spoke with Indy100 and shared five invaluable tips on how to make friends as an adult and do more of the things you love with new connections.

Socialise your interests

" Post-pandemic, we’re spending less time with our friends and more time alone. Socialise your personal interests you’ve been doing by yourself like cooking, painting, reading, working out and invite others to join you."





Leverage technology

"It can be intimidating putting yourself out there, but using an app like Bumble For Friends connects you with people nearby that have similar interests and goals.

"It’s convenient to find other people in your area who might be in the same life stage as you - recently moved, new moms, or working from home - and are putting themselves out there saying 'I’m looking to make new friends.' When we share interests and goals, we feel understood, and that puts us on the path toward experiencing depth and closeness."





Become a “regular”.

"Making friends isn’t as easy as when we were younger, especially as we are in less spaces like school where we are among peers every day. Commit to being in a space once a week to be among the same people to create more familiar connections."





Befriend “super connectors”

"Leverage the friends around you who are always heading to the popular hangout spots or events and like bringing others together. These ‘connectors’ can begin facilitating new relationships in different ways, increasing your exposure to potential new friendships."





Talk to strangers

"Research shows we underestimate how much we enjoy talking to people we don’t know. Whether it is waiting in line for your coffee or in a public space with strangers, it doesn’t always have to be awkward to engage in conversation."

