JD Vance's basic blunder sparks huge social media backlash

During NBC's Meet the Press, US Vice President JD Vance made a basic blunder when speaking about the history of World War II that's gone viral and it's sparked a backlash across social media.

Vance defended President Donald Trump's decision to listen to Russia's terms for a peace deal in the Ukraine war.

But in doing so he made a pretty big blunder about how World War II ended.

What did JD Vance say about World War II?

In the viral clip, Vance said: "This is how wars ultimately get settled. If you go back to World War II, if you go back to World War I, if you go back to every major conflict in human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation."

However that's not what happened at the end of World War II. Not even close. That conflict ended with Germany and Japan surrendering unconditionally in 1945.

Even in World War I, although the Treaty of Versailles was agreed in 1919, Germany had pretty much already been defeated by that point.

What have people said online about JD Vance's World War II comments?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, social media users have been quick to point out what actually happened, specifically in relation to World War II, and have ridiculed the Vice President.

One user urged Vance to "read a book".

"Do they teach history in Ohio?" another commented.

One user said: "Vance is proof that JD actually stands for 'Just Dumb'."

Another pointed out: "The Civil War ended with the Confederacy unconditionally surrendering at Appomattox, after Confederate army collapsed. There was no negotiating. The Gulf War, the Napoleonic Wars, the Falkland War all ended with zero negotiations."

And one said: "JD Vance shows his ignorance for all to see."

Oh dear...

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.