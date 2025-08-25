Trump's new White House portrait mercilessly mocked over one unfortunate detail

Donald Trump ’s newest portrait that will be hung in the White House has been unveiled and people are all commenting on one detail.

This portrait , painted by artist Vanessa Horabuena, is the next in a long run of new imagery the US president has had made, and an aide suggested that there’s “more to come” in that regard.

It was unveiled by Trump’s deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, on social media and showed a stern-looking Trump striding along dressed in a suit and a long navy coat, and with American flags on either side of him.

Notably, many have pointed out on social media that the background looks like it's on fire, with some suggesting it’s “on the nose” to have Trump walking away from an America that is burning.

The painting will hang in the West Wing between Lower and Upper Press Offices.

“One of the new @WhiteHouse paintings of President @realDonaldTrump,” Gorka wrote on X/Twitter. “More to come.”

“Trump walking away from a burning America is a bit too on the nose, no?” someone argued.

Another pointed out: “Donald Trump’s new WH portrait is literally him walking away while America burns.”

Someone else said: “The country is literally on fire behind him.”

“Wrapping himself in the flag as he burns down American democracy? That tracks,” one person argued.

Another asked: “Why is everything behind Trump on fire in his new portrait?”

Meanwhile, critics of Donald Trump have spotted a ‘worrying’ detail from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to the White House – and they’re wondering why more people aren’t more concerned about it.

