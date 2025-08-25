GTA 6 LIVE: Map 'doesn't work' if key feature is included - and gamers agree

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than nine months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is that GTA 6's in-game map potentially having a border "doesn't work" and gamers all seem to agree.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call on 7 August when there was an update on that release date.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

'I'm glad Rockstar humanised the main characters' from GTA6 A post in the GTA 6 Subreddit that's got a lot of people talking says: "I'm glad that Rockstar humanised the main characters instead of making them kill-thirsty psychopaths." YARA1212 posted: "In previous games, I noticed the main characters don't get any time to relax from crime. Every mission involved stealing cars or killing. I wanted to see them do normal, everyday human things. But it looks like GTA 6, we'll be getting plenty of that. In the trailers, we see Jason and Lucia drinking with friends, dancing at clubs, going on cruises and relaxing on the couch." And others have been sharing their thoughts. MonCity19 said: "I don't know about that man. I can still hear 'hey Nico, it's your cousin, Roman. Want to go bowling?' ringing in my head 17 years later..." Dense-Application181 said: "We got a lot of that in GTA 5. It's just that it happens outside of missions and often has to be initiated by the player." Midgeti said: "I think we will feel much more attached to these characters and they will have a lot of depth and personality to them."

'Are you guys excited to be low levels again?' from GTA6 Redditor BumbleBeeNo299 sparked a viral discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit if others are "excited to be low levels again". The user posted: "I know being a low level might seem crappy to some but I'm moreso looking forward to EVERYONE being a low level like back in 2013. It was the best because they didn't have oppressors or even the homing launcher at first so you had to be like level 100 for the RPG, you couldn't just buy one after three rooftop rumbles 😂" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Far-Requirement121 said: "I'm just glad I'm finally going to experience an open world right from the beginning. With few features and less content, with more chill users until destructive military vehicles updates start coming." WackoGuide said: "Can't believe there are people that want progress to carry over from GTA 5. Where is the fun in that?" T_rex2700 said: "I actually restarted my characters a few times to grind back up but yea, new game, new city, new experience (or could be pretty much same lol) I'm looking forward to it."

Map 'doesn't work' if key feature is included and gamers agree from GTA6 A popular discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit is about the in-game map. dead_obelisk posted: "The issue with GTA 6's map having a border. It doesn't actually work once you think about how the map connects. If the north of the map is land, then that land has to stretch east and west forever. Otherwise it looks fake." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. sentimental_cactus said: "99 per cent it's gonna be some big a** islands just like all other GTA games." Comfortable_Enough98 said: "Exactly. Plus you figure out borders based on how far away from the main island you are rather than reaching the border and having it repeatedly tell you to turn back." MazzyBuko said: "While I don't disagree it'll probably be an island, a simple solution would be to create part of the map extending out into a wild, mountainous area. When you go too far into this area, boot up one of many canned cutscenes which shows your character at an 'out of town location' going to a bar, camping, going for hike, visiting a store, etc. And then have them walk / drive back onto the playable map area."

Minigame speculation original Vice City could be playable from GTA6 Speculation has started up once more of GTA: Vice City being a playable minigame in GTA 6. GTA games always have some of the best minigames that can be found in any game and with console controllers seen in trailer 2, fans are speculating Vice City could even be playable to some extent in the new game.

This stemmed from a GTA 6 Reddit thread where aggam84 asked: "Could we really play games inside the game?" And others commented with their thoughts. Plane-Education4750 said: "I mean it's been done before. I don't see why it wouldn't be possible." Ring_Dang_Do said: "You could play Crash Bandicoot in Uncharted 4... As part of an interactive cutscene so if Naughty Dog could do it... Rockstar should have no issues." seekpeekwow said: "What if you can play Vice City within GTA 6 🤯"

GTA 5's actors reveal their plans for the new game Ned Luke, who plays Michael De Santa, and Shawn Fonteno, who plays Franklin Clinton, spoke with Insider Gaming at Gamescom about their plans for GTA 6.

Luke said: "I'm just excited for the game. I want to play. I want to play it, I want to livestream it, I want to enjoy it just like everybody enjoyed our game. It's going to be awesome." Fonteno added: "It's Miami, baby! You know what I'm saying?"

GTA Online update Rockstar Games recently shared an update about GTA Online. A social media post said: "Hit the track in the GTA Online Community Race Series, now paying Double Rewards and featuring a new wave of high-octane player-created tracks."

Rockstar's own games could be its biggest threat GTA 6's biggest competition will be GTA 5 when the new game releases, according to an industry analyst.

Mat Piscatella is a senior director at Circana, an American market research and technology company. In an interview Piscatella had with Gamesindustry.biz, he said: "You look at something like Fortnite. It's been, what, seven, eight years now that that thing's been the biggest thing in the world. Or Minecraft. And GTA 5 launched in 2013. It's still one of the top 20 best selling games every single month. "The biggest competitor to GTA 6 will be GTA 5. It's wild times to be trying to make new video games."

Huge GTA Online cash bonus for logging in Rockstar Games revealed every player that logs in to GTA Online between now and 17 September will receive $1m of in-game cash and GTA+ subscribers will get $2m. An update from the studio on social media said: "Get up to GTA$2,000,000 in the GTA Online End of Summer GTA$ Giveaway. "Play GTA Online to get your first GTA$1m, while GTA+ members receive an additional GTA$1m. Bonuses will hit your account within 72 hours of logging in. Ends 17 September." A follow-up Tweet with an update about GTA Online for the week ahead said: "Simeon's paying big bonuses in GTA Online. "Track down Export Requests for 3x GTA$ and RP and earn 2s GTA$ and RP on all Simeon Contact Missions. "Reach employee of the month status by completing all Premium Deluxe Repo Work missions for a GTA$500k bonus."

Rockstar Gamescom appearance rumours addressed The internet has gone into meltdown after images and videos of Rockstar's logo on a booth at Gamescom circulated online. The pictures show Take-Two's logo flanked either side by 2K's and Rockstar's. It's led to huge speculation that GTA 6 could be shown at Gamescom. However this is highly unlikely as Take-Two has branding such as this at similar events throughout the year when nothing is shared with the public. 2K's Borderlands 4 is at Gamescom this year as that game releases soon on 12 September. Rockstar could be at the event, that's true, but it's usually the chance for bosses to hold meetings with other key figures in the industry. The studio does not usually make any announcements or reveals about its games at the event.

GTA 6 referenced at Gamescom GTA 6 was referenced in a joke ahead of Obsidian Entertainment revealing a new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL). Actor and comedian Ben Schwartz played the role of Mark, head of sequels at Obsidian. He jokingly referenced GTA 6 and said: "I've got big news. I'm going to drop a brand new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2. "What are you going to get? More planets, more chaos and an actual release date now GTA 6 got pushed to the Spring." The Outer Worlds 2 is releasing on 29 October.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has posted its weekly update for Red Dead Online. A post on X / Twitter said: "Jump into this week’s Red Dead Online featured series - a Hardcore Elimination Series showcasing the Make It Count Showdown mode - for 2x RDO$ and XP."

GTA 5 Breaking Bad crossover #GTA #breakingbad #streamer #videogames ♬ original sound - Luis Moncada @luis.moncada__ GTA5 meets Breaking Bad - Michael De Santa, Franklin, Lamar & Marco Salamanca Follow me on Twitch: Luis_Moncada_ @Ned Luke @Shawn Fonteno @slinkjohnson #gta5 GTA 5 actors Shawn Fonteno (Franklin), Michael De Santa (Michael) and Gerald 'Slink' Johnson (Lamar) met Luis Moncada who plays Marco Salamanca in Breaking Bad in a viral TikTok video. Salamanca tries to keep in character - but he eventually breaks.

GTA 5 and RDR2 are still best sellers in Europe GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are among the best selling titles in Europe through 2025, according to data shared by GSD with The Game Business. GSD is the official European charts company that keeps track of all games across the continent. And so far this year, GTA 5 sits in third with RDR2 just behind it in fourth in Europe. GTA 5 released 12 years ago and RDR2 seven years ago. The best selling game of the year in Europe so far is EA Sports FC 25, which released last year, with Assassin's Creed Shadows in second.

'What walking around Jason's house could be like' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a recreation of what Jason Duval's house could look like in the game based off what's known in trailer 2. Dry_Education_7284 posted the video and it's got lots of people talking. desolatelandswizard said: "I need this game yesterday." One user said: "We got GTA 6 before GTA 6." audreyramen said: "Pretty close! Fans are crazy dedicated. There should be a boat ramp at the back of the house though."

GTA 6 logo created near Miami on Wplace reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the internet community painting the GTA 6 logo by Miami on Wplace, a real-time pixel canvas layered over the world map, where anyone can paint and create art together. PlayerGreeko said: "If you look very closely you can also see the Leonida Bay Lurker in the top left." tylersdaddy said: "Tommy Vercetti spotted." Forsaken_Airlane_320 said: "Cool."

GTA 6 logo created near Miami on Wplace The internet community has painted the GTA 6 logo by Miami on Wplace, a real-time pixel canvas layered over the world map, where anyone can paint and create art together. More art and references have also been spotted by where Florida Keys are on the map.

GTA 6 boss has 'very, very high' level of conviction about release date Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, said his level of conviction that GTA 6 will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high". Speaking on CNBC, when asked if GTA 6 will release on time, he said: "My level of conviction is very, very high obviously. "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on but this, of course, is the primary focus. "We try not to pump expectations. I think Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still to beat them. I know that's their goal, I know GTA 6 is going to be an amazing game."

Full story: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 Rockstar Games GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it starts, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public. They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026. Read the full story here.

