Howard Stern reveals his plan for the unvaccinated: 'Go home and die'

CEO of hot takes, Howard Stern, has ruffled feathers again. On Wednesday's edition of The Howard Stern Show, on Sirius XM, the radio host spoke about the frustration he felt toward the unvaccinated population.

"In my America, all hospitals would be closed to you", Stern said about people who choose not to get vaccinated. "You're gonna go home and die, that's what you should get.

The conversation began when Stern took a call from a caller asking for Stern's opinion on, "letting the pandemic move through the unvaccinated."

Both the caller and Stern agreed that those who choose not to be vaccinated should not be allowed to use hospitals if they contract the virus.

"If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to the hospital. At this point, they've been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine." Stern said.

During the show, Stern and co-host, Robin Quivers, mocked conspiracy theories about the vaccine such as "becoming metalized".

"There’s enough Americans now have taken it," Stern said. "Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it.”

Stern has been outspoken about the vaccine. He previously criticized Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, and Green Bay quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, for their refusal to get vaccinated.

As conservative media outlets and individuals got wind of Stern's opinions they took to social media to criticize him including Fox News commentator, Tucker Carlson.

After Carlson aired a segment about Stern's show, many are wondering if Stern will respond to Carlson's comments.