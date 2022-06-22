A viral quiz which tells you what emotion you are has captured the internet's attention.

The "what human feeling are you" quiz can be found on the uQuiz website where there are a range of different quizzes to do made by people from all over the globe.

Soon the list of questions began to cause a buzz on TikTok, and later on Twitter, Instagram and Reddit with people dying to know what answer they will get.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some of the 11 questions include choosing your preferred drink and flower to "choose a random event from life that suits you."

Though when you access the quiz itself, most will find that it is in the Russian language - so how do you translate this to English or you preferred language?

Follow these instructions...

For iPhone and Safari users

Tap the button that looks like "AA" situated at the top of the Safari webpage near the search bar. After you press this, then click the "translate to English" button. And there you go! Though you may need to do this again when you land on the results page.

For Google users

Select the Google Translate symbol (with the letter G) found in the search bar at the top of the page When you tap this, click "English" Voila! You will now be able to read the quiz in English.

While translations can sometimes be worded in a strange way, the questions are easy to follow and participants have been sharing their results.

@letsbemythem Visit TikTok to discover videos!

These emotions range from despondency to anxiety, sincere love, joy and humility - what to find out which emotion you get?

Find out for yourself by taking part in the quiz here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.