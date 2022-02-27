A husband has been criticised for revealing he expects his wife to do housework and chores while pumping milk for their baby because he wants a rest.

The husband made the revelation in a post on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum, where users ask others to weigh in on an incident as judge whether or not they were in the wrong.

He titled the post, “AITA [Am I The A**hole] for asking my wife to do chores while pumping?”.

In it, the man explained that his wife is a stay at home mum to their child while he works long hours.

He claimed that when he gets home from work, his wife, “immediately throws our baby at me and tells me to watch him while she goes breast pumps and watches Korean drama for like an hour”.

The man also wrote that he got his wife a portable breast pump so she isn’t stuck in one spot while pumping.

But, the issue arose when he accused her of faking that it hurts to pump milk so she has an excuse to take a break.

He continued: “She says she can’t do chores or baby care because pumping is painful and she needs to do something she enjoys to get her mind off the pain or else she can’t get enough milk during that session.

“I told her I didn’t believe it and she was using pumping and milk production as an excuse to take a break and get away for an hour.”

His wife accused him of calling her a liar and it’s safe to say, other Reddit users were firmly on the wife’s side of the argument.

The post has garnered almost 3,000 comments and people didn't hold back in their reactions.

One person commented: “YTA [you’re the a**hole] pumping is so damn hard. It’s painful and if you can’t relax the milk won’t come.”

Another replied: “OP [original poster]'s wife: pumping hurts.

“OP: I think you are lying to get out of chores.

“Also OP: she said I accused her of lying.”

Someone else argued: “You have access to the entire Internet but, instead of looking at resources about breast pumping to see if you could help your wife with the pain of pumping, you come here to ask if you're TA for disbelieving her.

“YTA. Thoroughly.”

