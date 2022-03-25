Ice-T had Twitter users in stitches after a story about getting robbed while filling up his car with petrol.

The rapper weaved a detailed tale about what occurred at a gas station in New Jersey – including him shaking after it had happened and calling the police about the robbery.

Ice-T explained: “I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..

“I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down.....My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..

“I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

As they got to the end of the story, readers quickly realised the rapper was in fact referring to being robbed by the ridiculously high price of fuel and not by a criminal.

Fuel prices around the world are high in part due to conflict in Ukraine, with the US experiencing an all-time high at $4.173 a gallon.

It’s a story that many can relate to as the cost of filling up a car has grown hugely in many places around the world.

One person wrote: “I felt this!”

Someone else added: “I really thought Ice T got robbed. Really we're all getting robbed. They don't want us traveling [sic] NOWHERE.”



Another said: “Ice T wins the internet everyday y’all just sleeping.”

One Twitter user joked: “Pumping ain't easy.”

Unfortunately, it's not only gas prices that have seen a rise. Many other household goods and food have also risen in price as the UK faces a cost of living crisis. Even money saving expert Martin Lewis admitted he's almost 'out of tools' to help those struggling.

