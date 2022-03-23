Tomorrow, it will be exactly a month since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine.
In the last three weeks, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that more than 3.5 million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine, with an estimated 6.5 million more internally displaced within the country.
As the war on the ground continues, a separate battle rages online - the information war.
Misinformation on social media platforms, “doctored clips” of UK ministers, and deep fake videos doing the rounds have led to us viewing online content with a heavy dose of scepticism.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
With so many unverified accounts and clips doing the rounds, we’ve compiled 100 social media accounts you should consider following to get a well-rounded insight into the war.
We previously published a list of journalists on the ground in Ukraine and we’ve today expanded our list to include politicians, photographers, residents, and more.
- Bel Trew, International Correspondent, The Independent
- Borzou Daragahi, International Correspondent, The Independent
- Kim Sengupta, Defence and Security Editor, The Independent
- The Independent
- Illia Ponomarenko, Defence Reporter, Kyiv Independent
- The Kyiv Independent
- Gulliver Cragg, Correspondent, France 24
- Ukraine’s Twitter account
- Terrell Jermaine Starr, host of Black Diplomats podcast
- Katerina Sergatskova, Editor-in-Chief, Zaborona Media
- Oleksiy Sorokin, Political Editor and Chief Operating Officer of the Kyiv Independent
- Szabolcs Panyi, Investigative Journalist, direkt36
- Max Seddon, Moscow Bureau Chief, Financial Times
- Ukraine Weapons Tracker
- Jane Lytvynenko, Freelance Reporter
- Steve Rosenberg, Russia Editor, BBC
- Lyse Doucet, Chief International Correspondent, BBC
- Andrey Kurkov, Ukrainian writer
- Clive Myrie, Foreign Correspondent, BBC
- Dzvinka Hlibovytska, evacuated Lviv resident
@dzvnks
The travel video I never wanted. #stoprussianagression #ukraine
- Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
- Reporters Sans Frontières (Reporters Without Borders)
- James Mates, Europe Editor, ITV News
- Carole Cadwalladr, Reporter and Feature Writer, The Observer
- Oz Katerji, Freelance Journalist
- Dmitri Alperovitch, Chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator
- Garry Kasparov, Chairman of the Human Rights Foundation
- Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Anchor, CNN
- Christo Grozev, Lead Russia Investigator, Bellingcat
- Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine
Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace.pic.twitter.com/wj4hmrTRGd— \u0412\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439 (@\u0412\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439) 1647943697
- Anastasiia Lapatina, Journalist, Kyiv Independent
- Igor Kossov, Investigative Reporter and Editor, Kyiv Independent
- Mikhail Khodorkovsky, exiled Russian businessman
- Michael McFaul, Professor of Political Science at Stanford University and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia
- Kyiv Post
- Alexander Khrebet, International Desk Editor, ZN.UA
- UkraineWorld
- Olesya Khromeychuk, Ukrainian historian and writer
- Christopher Miller, Correspondent, BuzzFeed
- Simon Townsley, photographer
Lieutenant Viktoria Chubanova sent her children to safety in Poland, then joined her husband on the front line. \n\nhttps://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/03/22/russians-retreat-ukrainian-troops-regain-key-territory/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/z1ar45imDV— Simon Townsley (@Simon Townsley) 1648024022
- Valeriia Voshchevska, Ukrainian activist, writer, content producer
- Oksana Pokalchuk, Director of Amnesty Ukraine
- Hanna Liubakova, Journalist
- Voices of Children, charity organisation
- Sarah Rainsford, Eastern Europe Correspondent, BBC
- Isobel Koshiw, Correspondent, The Guardian
- Matthew Luxmoore, Reporter, Wall Street Journal
- Euromaidan Press
- Dan Rivers, Correspondent, ITV News
- John Sweeney, Reporter
#KyivDiary Day 28 Update\nThe Russian Army is going backwards, east of Kyiv. \n\nVerified.pic.twitter.com/mc8IX8B5c1— John Sweeney (@John Sweeney) 1648043452
- Olga Tokariuk, Journalist
- Lindsey Hilsum, International Editor, Channel 4 News
- Free Press Unlimited
- Jack Detsch, National Security Reporter, Foreign Policy
- Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine
- Andrew Roth, Moscow Correspondent, The Guardian
- Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
- Insight, LGBTQI+ charity organisation
- Orla Guerin, International Correspondent, BBC
- Sophia Smith Galer, Senior News Reporter, Vice
@sophiasmithgaler
I’ll be in Romania and Moldova this week reporting on the #ukrainian #refugee crisis as #Russia continues its invasion. Here’s a shelter waiting in #Iași
- The New Voice of Ukraine
- Liz Cookman, Journalist
- Nolan Peterson, Senior Editor, Coffee or Die Magazine
- Matthew Chance, Senior International Correspondent, CNN
- Aris Messinis, Chief Photographer, AFP Greece
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
- Neil Hauer, Reporter
- UN Refugee Agency
- Alexey Navalny, Russian Opposition Leader
- Evgeniy Maloletka, Photographer and Filmmaker
- Yaroslav Trofimov, Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, The Wall Street Journal
- Jeff Seldin, National Security Correspondent, VOA News
- Tanya Kozyreva, Investigative Reporter
- Lynsey Addario, Photojournalist
- Daria Kaleniuk, Journalist and Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre
- Haley Willis, Visual Investigations Reporter, New York Times
- Olexander Scherba, Ukrainian Diplomat
- Emilio Morenatti, Chief Photographer, The Associated Press
- Michael Kofman, Director of Russia Studies at CNA
- The Institute for the Study of War
#Russian forces did not make any major advances on March 22 and #Ukrainian forces conducted local counterattacks northwest of #Kyiv and around #Mykolayiv.\n\nRead the latest from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats: https://isw.pub/RusCampaignMar22\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/rTmtNnixPB— ISW (@ISW) 1647988344
- Marcus Yam, Foreign Correspondent and Photojournalist, LA Times
- Olga Rudenko, Chief Editor, Kyiv Independent
- Johnny Jen, Vlogger
- The Daily Show
- Oliver Carroll, Correspondent, The Economist
- Ukrainian Red Cross
- Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine
- Wolfgang Schwan, Photographer
- Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General
- Olga Reznikova, YouTuber
Urgently leaving Kyivwww.youtube.com
- Colin Freeman, The Telegraph
- Kristina Korban, Kyiv resident
- Nataliya Gumenyuk, Journalist
- Isabelle Khurshudyan, Foreign Correspondent, Washington Post
- Shaun Walker, Central and Eastern Europe Correspondent, The Guardian
- Myroslava Petsa, Journalist, BBC
- Geraint Vincent, Correspondent, ITV
- Brenna T. Smith, Visual Investigations Fellow, New York Times
- Kristina Berdynskykh, Journalist, NV.UA
- Dan Kitwood, Staff Photographer, Getty Images
To learn about how you can help Ukrainians, read our guide on The Independent.
For more Ukraine news, follow The Independent's live blog.
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.
- To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.
- To sign the petition click here.
- If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.