Tomorrow, it will be exactly a month since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine.

In the last three weeks, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that more than 3.5 million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine, with an estimated 6.5 million more internally displaced within the country.

As the war on the ground continues, a separate battle rages online - the information war.

Misinformation on social media platforms, “doctored clips” of UK ministers, and deep fake videos doing the rounds have led to us viewing online content with a heavy dose of scepticism.

With so many unverified accounts and clips doing the rounds, we’ve compiled 100 social media accounts you should consider following to get a well-rounded insight into the war.

We previously published a list of journalists on the ground in Ukraine and we’ve today expanded our list to include politicians, photographers, residents, and more.

Bel Trew, International Correspondent, The Independent

@dzvnks The travel video I never wanted. #stoprussianagression #ukraine





@sophiasmithgaler I’ll be in Romania and Moldova this week reporting on the #ukrainian #refugee crisis as #Russia continues its invasion. Here’s a shelter waiting in #Iași









Urgently leaving Kyiv www.youtube.com

To learn about how you can help Ukrainians, read our guide on The Independent.



For more Ukraine news, follow The Independent's live blog.

