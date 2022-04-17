British supermarket Iceland has unveiled a new range of nostalgic sweet-inspired ice lollies, just in time for summer.

The new selection of frozen treats has wowed shoppers with collaborations we can all get on board with. There's something for everyone, from Skittles ice cream to Hershey Cookies & Cream and an entire Chewits range.

In addition, the retailer has also transformed the nation's favourite drinks into delicious frozen treats. This includes Capri Sun Freezies and Slush Puppy ice lollies.

The news comes after the successful launch of Tyson Fury energy drink range Furocity, which Iceland say is bound to be a knockout with customers. They've since extended the range with frozen goodies packed with vitamin B6 and B12.

News soon spread to social media, where ecstatic shoppers expressed their excitement.

"Iceland have a f***in belting selection of ice lollies and at 3 for £5, it was a tough decision but I got these ones," one said, while another joked it's become "dangerous" shopping at Iceland with "pregnancy cravings for ice lollies."

A third added: "We have just spent £26 on ice lollies and ice creams from Iceland because they are fun."



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The exclusive brands join Iceland's existing impressive collabs with TGI Fridays, Greggs, Harry Ramsden and Chiquito. The supermarket chain has also recently dropped a YO! Sushi range, which shoppers have hailed "the perfect takeaway."



See the full list of new additions here:

Hershey Cookies & Cream (£3.00, 500ml)

Millions Irn Bru Ice Cream (£3.50, 500ml)

Millions Banana/Toffee Ice Cream (£3.50, 500ml)

Malteser White (£3.00, 3pk)

Malteser Raspberry (£3.00, 3pk)

Skittles Rainbow Ice Cream (£3.00, 500ml)

Swizzels Drumstick Squashies Ice Lollies (£2.00, 4pk)

Swizzles Drumstick Squashies Bubblegum Lollies (£2.00, 4pk)

Swizzle Parma Violets (£2.00, 4pk)

Chewits 6pk Strawberry Ice Cream Sticks (£2.00, 6pk)

Chewits 6pk Blue Raspberry Ice Cream Sticks (£2.00, 6pk)

Chewits 6pk Cherry Sticks (£2.00, 6pk)

Fruitella 6 Stack Ice Lollies (Coming May 11)

Fruitella 6 Strawberry (Coming May 11)

10 Poppets Bites Mint (Coming May 11)

10 Poppets Bites Salted Caramel (Coming May 11)





You can shop Iceland's new sweet treats here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



