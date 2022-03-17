Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) commended Marvel Studios for its first-ever Muslim superhero as the focus of a new Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

In an exclusive report from TMZ, Omar, who is one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, explained that she found it exciting that light is being shed on the diverse world we live in, but it's also amazing to see, but Marvel play a part in that.

"It is incredibly exciting. We're seeing not just our world to diversify, but representation of our world be diverse," she told the outlet.

"I think it's really important, especially for young people like my son who are huge fans of superhero movies."

Omar continued: "We're going to see not just diversity and gender but diversity in culture, and religion, ethnicity – I think that's just going to be really important."

On Tuesday (March 15), Marvel released the first trailer and premiere date for the heavily anticipated Ms.Marvel.

Actress Iman Vellani is portraying the leading character Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager with a burst of imagination who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Within the trailer, Kamala can be seen navigating life as a high schooler, relationships, family, and her emerging superpowers.

It also touches on racial identity, with Kamala saying: "It's not really the brown girls of Jersey City who save the world."

Just like Omar's appreciation for what Marvel has done, others took to social media to express their joy for the representation and how much they are looking forward to watching the series.

"I've seen 1:47 of Kamala, and she's my new favorite. Hands down," one wrote.

"I'm excited for this on multiple levels. Bringing cultural, age, and gender diversity into superhero TV could set great examples for a new generation of viewers. Also, the number of troll-boy commenters bemoaning the entire series based on the trailer… Le sigh," another added.

A third wrote: "I love this. Looks great. Iman Vellani is already super charming as Kamala, and it seems like they've really focused in on that coming-of-age tone (like they've done with Spidey & Kate Bishop's stories). Very excited. Love those comic-style visuals too. #MsMarvel."

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney+ on June 8.

