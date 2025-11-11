The 25th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just around the corner, and the line-up of contestants has finally been revealed.

From content creators and models to rappers and TV stars, this year’s contestants offer a mix of personalities set to take on the Bushtucker Trials and whatever the Australian jungle throws at them.

Rumours about who would be heading Down Under have been swirling for weeks, especially after a number of potential contestants were spotted at Brisbane Airport.

Those speculations are now officially over, as ITV has confirmed the full cast.

Fans are already sharing their thoughts online, buzzing about who they think will thrive (and who might struggle) once the cameras start rolling.

Here’s everything we know – and how people are reacting:

Who is going in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025?

The 10 celebrity contestants are as follows:

Ruby Wax OBE, presenter, author & comedy star

Martin Kemp, actor & pop legend

Kelly Brook, Heart Radio DJ & model

Aitch, rapper

Alex Scott MBE, sports broadcaster & former Lioness

Angry Ginge, content creator

Shona McCarty, EastEnders actress

Eddie Kadi, comedian

Lisa Riley, Emmerdale actress

Jack Osbourne, TV personality

When does I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! start?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.





How are fans reacting?

Fans across social media are buzzing about the new lineup, counting down the days until Ant and Dec return to screens to welcome the 10 new celebrities. But two contestants, in particular, are on everyone’s minds: Aitch and Angry Ginge, who are also friends behind the scenes.

One wrote: "I think Ginge and Aitch are gonna be proper TV gold! They have proper duo aura."

Another posted on Instagram: "yesss @aitch x @angryginge13 😍"

Meanwhile, a third reiterated: "Angry ginge + aitch + 1jungle = absolute cinema."

Conversation wasn’t short over on X/Twitter either, with one fan declaring they were "prepared for the carnage."

Another has already called their winner.





One was quick to share their excitement on the announcement.

Angry Ginge's journey to stardom has also attracted attention and praise.

Meanwhile, many more meme-ified the moment.





