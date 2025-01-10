In Pictures: Animals brave the snow and ice as cold snap continues

With Friday night expected to be the chilliest of the latest cold snap to grip the UK, photographers from the PA news agency have taken a look at how animals are coping in the snow and freezing weather.
A grey heron treads carefully on an icy branch in Morden Hall Park in south London (Ben Whitley/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley
Deer on a frosty morning in the capital’s Bushy Park (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton
A horse grazes on Hothfield Common in frosty conditions near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller
A chiffchaff braces the chilly conditions in Morden Hall Park (Ben Whitley/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley
Black-headed gulls, coots and moorhens stand on a frozen lake in Hampstead Heath, north London (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning
This dog was pretty in pink during a walk with its owner in Bushy Park (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton
These dogs kept warm by playing in a frost covered Greenwich Park (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok
Dogs were out in force on Friday as owners took the opportunity for some exercise (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok
A game of fetch kept this little doggy warm (Ben Whitley/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley