In Pictures: Animals brave the snow and ice as cold snap continues

Deer on a frosty morning in Bushy Park (John Walton/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

With Friday night expected to be the chilliest of the latest cold snap to grip the UK, photographers from the PA news agency have taken a look at how animals are coping in the snow and freezing weather.

A grey heron treads carefully on an icy branch in Morden Hall Park in south London (Ben Whitley/PA)

Deer on a frosty morning in the capital's Bushy Park (John Walton/PA)

A horse grazes on Hothfield Common in frosty conditions near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A chiffchaff braces the chilly conditions in Morden Hall Park (Ben Whitley/PA)

Black-headed gulls, coots and moorhens stand on a frozen lake in Hampstead Heath, north London (James Manning/PA)

This dog was pretty in pink during a walk with its owner in Bushy Park (John Walton/PA)

These dogs kept warm by playing in a frost covered Greenwich Park (Yui Mok/PA)

Dogs were out in force on Friday as owners took the opportunity for some exercise (Yui Mok/PA)

A game of fetch kept this little doggy warm (Ben Whitley/PA)

