A new Taiwanese horror film called Incantation has become a sudden viral hit on TikTok with people challenging each other to watch the terrifying movie.

The film from director Kevin Ko, was released on Netflix earlier this month and is largely told through the found-footage medium, such as films like The Blair Witch Project and (REC).

Incantation, which is already the highest-grossing Taiwanese horror film of all time having been released in cinemas in the Asian nation last year, follows a woman who has to protect her daughter after she becomes cursed for breaking a religious taboo.

The film, which has a rating of 63 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, has reportedly racked up more than 10 million hours of views on Netlfix already and that only looks likely to increase as the TikTok trend around the film grows.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The trend started after user @notjustbored1214notjustbored1214 made a video about the film which has already been viewed more than 13 million times.

In the clip he says: "I don't give a f**k how hard or desensitised you think, you are there's no f**king way you guys are watching this entire f**king movie from start to finish without skipping a scene." He also writes in the post: "1hr 16min 22sec was the hardest part for me to watch."





@notjustbored1214 1hr 16min 22sec was the hardest part for me to watch





Numerous people on TikTok are now challenging themselves to try and watch the entire film which is only 1 hour 51 minutes long, without skipping a scene.

Judging by people's reactions, the film is leaving people pretty traumatised.

@akuma.ayong I guess this is goodbye. #incantation #horrormovie #netflix #mustwatch #horror #disturbing #fyp













@k.ortizzzz #stitch with @notjustbored1214 #incantation #fyp #movie #scarymovie He was not mf lyinggggg😭

























Others aren't that convinced and claim that the film, which is apparently based on a true story, isn't that scary at all.









@dylangarbutt What did you guys think of incantation? #fyp #incantation #netflix #horrormovie #movierecommendation #dylangarbutt





There's only one way to find out for yourself and that's watch the film!



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.