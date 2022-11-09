Jenelle 'Indiefoxx' Dagres, a popular Twitch streamer who amassed over two million followers, claims she was permanently banned from the platform for putting tissue down her pants.

Renowned for her hot tub and ASMR content, the streamer (who now goes by ‘JenFoxxUwUm') revealed what actually happened to end her Twitch career a year ago.

During an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, she told Adam22 that this would be the first time she was discussing her final ban. She claimed that while she was hosting an ASMR stream dressed in yoga pants, she suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

She explained how her tight-fitted pants created a "camel toe" and so, she used toilet paper to try and cover it.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





JenFoxxUwU on Being Banned from Social Media, Twitch’s Unfair Standards & More www.youtube.com

"I put toilet paper down there, but because of the seam, it moved the toilet paper to the side, so it looked like I had a [penis] because I tried to cover it up," she said. "If I was an employee of a company and they fired me because of my outfit, that would be a HR situation."

Prior to her indefinite ban, the streamer faced a staggering six suspensions in 2021 alone. These occured in January 28, February 1, February 23, April 7, June 19, and June 29, 2021.

She has since tried to appeal the Twitch ban – but has been "ghosted" by the platform.



The Amazon-owned platform enforces a strict policy against explicit material.

Twitch's community guidelines state: "Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited. Content or activities that threaten or promote sexual violence or exploitation are strictly prohibited and may be reported to law enforcement."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





