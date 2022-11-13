Spanish hotspot Malaga is set to ban blow-up sex dolls and penises in a major crackdown against hen and stag parties – with fines as high as £1,300.

The city has become a Brit favourite with inexpensive flights and a bustling nightlife – but locals have expressed their dismay towards crude inflatables and costumes.

The new draft states it is "forbidden to walk or remain in the streets only in underwear, or with clothes or accessories that represent genitals or with dolls or elements of a sexual nature".

Mayor Francisco de la Torre has backed the concerns of locals, saying police will warn tourists about the new law. If ignored, fines will be issued.

Those who disregard the rule could be faced with a fine of £650 (€750) – the same amount as for bathing in fountains, doing acrobatics on bikes or skateboards in public areas or vandalism.

This could rise to as high as £1,300 (€1,500) if the offender is with a child or a disabled person, or in view of a school.

The new law comes as the city has seen a rise in anti-social behaviour, often tied to hen or stag parties.

"The proliferation of certain types of behaviour in recent years, such as nudism, wearing nothing but underwear or carrying erotic items in public means that we have to introduce new regulations.

"Public spaces must be preserved as places where people can meet, coexist and enjoy their leisure time while respecting others," a source at City Hall told Sur in English.

The new restriction is said to be introduced in early 2023, as it is currently in draft form and yet to be formalised.

