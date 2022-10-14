An influencer was in tears after revealing she claimed she "accidentally" purchased a couch worth a whopping $100,000.

Quentlin Blackwell (@quenblackwell) was sat sobbing in her car after she detailed what had happened that led to the pricey purchase when she entered her card details into an online bid for a couch.

"I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch," the on-screen caption read in a video to her 7.9 million followers.



"I'm about to pull over right now because I'm about to f****ing throw up," Blackwell said, and then explained she had put in an offer on a couch but was "joking" and put her card information in and ended up charging her for the piece of furniture.

"I almost crashed my car when I saw it," she explained in the video and then begged for help.

"If you have a million dollars could you please donate? If you have a billion dollars can you let me borrow some please?"

Since posting about her mistake, Blackwell's video has received 7.3m views, 1.2m likes, and over 23,000 comments from people who weren't exactly sympathetic to her situation.

One person said: "And the Oscar goes to..."

"Girl call the bank and say it was fraud," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "That’s what you get for having 100,000 dollars.£

"Girl who puts in card info as a JOKE," a fourth person replied and others agreed: "I don’t feel bad for people who have the money for these kinds of jokes. I can’t even jokingly spend an extra $5."

In a follow-up TikTok, Blackwell wrote in the caption "They won't give me a refund on the couch," and was tearful when describing her current situation.





@quenblackwell Replying to @bananachipz0 THEY WONT GIVE ME A REFUND ON THE COUCH

She said she was planning to set up an OnlyFans account to make money, but noted "I don't want to, but I'm going to have to," as she detailed how she needed money for dental work and to replace a side mirror on her car.

"I don't want to do a job. I'm about to throw up because I know they didn't refund me," she added.

Blackwell added a link to an OnlyFans account in her Instagram bio, Insiderreported.

However, not everyone believes her story as viewers have shared their doubts in the comments.

One person said: "Girl ain’t no way."

"Let’s take a lie detector test," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You been taking acting classes huh."

It's not the first time Blackwell has made headlines after the 21-year-old claimed during a TikTok Live back in October 2020 when she was 19 that she was living with music producer Diplo.

Though the 41-year-old tweeted a response to this where he explained he rented one of his properties to Blackwell and sometimes uses the studio there but added: "Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us."

