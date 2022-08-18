Fitness influencer eats 100 eggs a day to stay in shape

A fitness influencer's claim that he eats 100 eggs a day has left people's stomachs feeling weak, as he says it's the only food that doesn't leave him feeling 'bad'.

Fernando Torraca, from Florida, has a TikTok account dedicated to showing off his muscular physique, and says he spreads the eggs across 'four or five' meals a day.

"My body absorbs eggs really well", he says of the diet.

"When I eat chicken I feel bloated. When I have gas, my belly looks like [I'm] six months pregnant. I don’t like it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.