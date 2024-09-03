People are claiming influencer couple Kiyomi and Micah Vining are actually cousins

People are accusing influencer couple Kiyomi and Micah Vining of actually being cousins, but how much evidence is there?

Like many influencer couples, Kiyomi and Micah Vining have grown a following across social media platforms as they document their family life.

According to their social media, Kiyomi was homeless for a time, but now the pair seem to be living in a van in Utah with their small child.

Rumours about the pair’s alleged familial connection began to swirl when someone on Reddit shared a post titled “TikTok couple actually blood cousins…”.

In their post, they claimed: “Come to find out they are COUSINS. Not by marriage but by blood. He’s 25 & she’s 21. Meaning four years ago when they started dating she was 17 & he was 21.”

According to the Reddit post, a family member confirmed the pair are second cousins in a since-deleted TikTok where they shared pictures of themselves with Kiyomi, to prove that they know each other. The same TikToker later posted a video with the caption, “I took them down”, seemingly referencing the previous post they deleted.

Reports suggest some people tracked down old Instagram posts in which Kiyomi called Micah her cousin, and the pair both have the same last name, further raising suspicions.





@kikiyomimi_ Replying to @god ok but actually if you guys could stop harassing mine and micahs family that would be appreciated because they are very scared.

According to a screengrab posted by Evie , Kiyomi replied to a TikTok comment appearing to confirm the rumours.

She wrote: “Yeah we're second cousins and we’ve been together for like 4 years now but I might hop on Twitch and talk about it a little more if ppl ask lol.”

Indy100 has reached to Kiyomi and Micah Vining for comment.

