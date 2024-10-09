Influencer faces backlash for 'Disney World Florida trip' during Hurricane Milton

Mum influencer Cecily Bauchmann has received backlash for sharing behind-the-scenes footage of her planned trip to Disney Land amid Hurricane Milton.

In a since-deleted clip shared to TikTok, Cecily showed her and her husband packing for the Florida trip an hour before they were set to head to the airport.

She shared the clip as weather warnings were shared among Florida residents in regards to the Category 5 storm expected to arrive on Wednesday (9 October). Mass evacuations have since taken place.

Cecily deleted the minute-long clip, but it has since been reposted by fellow TikTokers.

"It's giving 'out of touch,'" one person quipped, while another suggested: "People travelling like Cecily to places where residents of the affected need hotels & Airbnbs in order to evacuate are so selfish."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I thought that was a POV. There’s no way this is real."

Walt Disney World has now announced the closure of its attractions and transport connections in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

In an update on their website, they wrote: "It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings. This includes the cancellation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park on Thursday, October 10. Event tickets will be refunded."

Flights between the UK and Florida have also been cancelled as the US braces for Hurricane Milton.

Virgin Atlantic said: "The safety and comfort of our customers and crew is our top priority and we are contacting any Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holiday customers who may be impacted by the hurricane to discuss their options."

Indy100 reached out to Cecily Bauchmann for comment

