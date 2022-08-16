An influencer who left her husband to marry her step-son revealed they're having their second child together.

Marina Balmasheva, 37, already has a 20-month-old daughter named Olga with her step-son Vladimir "Vova" Shavyrin, 23.

Balmasheva, a famous weight loss influencer in Russia, left Vova's father Alexey Shavyrin after she got pregnant by her step-son while the pair were having an affair behind Alexy's back.

Last week, she took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself alongside her daughter and Vova as she appeared to hold up a positive pregnancy test.

"[We] are accepting your hearts and sincere wishes," she captioned the post.

In another post, she noted that an ultrasound she had indicated that "the date of conception is the day of [her and Vova's] wedding."

Balmasheva has been candid about her marriage and its somewhat untraditional beginning.

She revealed to her followers how she fell in love with Vova in a thorough post in Russian in October 2020.

Alexey, Balmasheva's ex-husband, has been left to raise five children they adopted while together and is disappointed about the whole ordeal.

"She seduced my son… he had not had a girlfriend before her," Alexey said, according to The Mirror.

He also reportedly said that Balmasheva and Vova weren't "shy" to sleep with each other while he was home and that he would've forgiven her infidelity if Vova wasn't his son.

"She was running to my son's bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping," as stated in The Mirror.

Alexey added: "After that she was coming back and lying in bed with me as if nothing had happened."

Despite his opinions on her new relationship, Balmasheva is transparent with her followers, even saying Vova has "the most charming blue eyes in the world."

While in her relationship with her step-son, who is 14 years younger than her, Balmasheva said many women had urged her to doll herself up more to keep her young husband.

"He fell in love with me with all my scars from plastic surgeries, cellulite, excessive skin and personality," she said in a post.

